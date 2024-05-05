NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
25. New York Knicks - Johnny Furphy, F, Kansas
With back-to-back first-round picks, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the New York Knicks elected to trade away one of them, or even package both of them to move up, but if they were to take a flier on another prospect from this year's class, Johnny Furphy could be one that pays dividends down the line for the team. After having his ups and downs during his freshman season at Kansas, it still looks like Furphy is going to settle in as a late first-round pick if he remains in the draft.
It's difficult to project what Furphy will be at the next level, but with the tools to be a versatile wing player, it's easy to see why he could emerge as an interesting late first-round selection. Furphy finished his freshman season by averaging nine points and five rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Again, from an objective standpoint, it may be in the best interest of Furphy to return to Kansas for a sophomore season. However, if he does remain in the draft, I maintain there's a good chance he still ends up being taken in the first round.