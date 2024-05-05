NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
27. Minnesota Timberwolves - Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado
Well on their way toward making their mark in this year's NBA Playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to be sitting in a great position heading into the NBA offseason. With one of the best young players in the league, the Wolves will have a late first-round pick as they look to add to their impressive foundation. One ready-to-contribute prospect that could make sense for the Wolves late in the first round is Tristan da Silva. Coming off a strong senior season at Colorado, in which he averaged 16 points and five rebounds on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range, da Silva is the type of player that could seemingly fit in any role.
A versatile potential immediate contributor is the exact type of prospect the Wolves should be looking for with this pick. Whether or not da Silva will be available this late remains to be seen, but it's easy to understand why he'd be a natural fit for the Wolves.
As the Wolves head into an offseason where they're not longer the hunters and will now be the hunted, it'll be interesting to see how different their philosophy will end up being (if it changes at all).