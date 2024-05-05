NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
28. Denver Nuggets - Daron Holmes II, C, Dayton
Even if the Denver Nuggets don't end up repeating as NBA Champions this season, they're going to enter the offseason from a place of luxury. The Nuggets still have one of the best rosters in the Western Conference and are very much going to be a contender once again heading into next season. With this last first-round pick, a prospect like Daron Holmes II could end up being a potential target for the Nuggets.
Holmes is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks per game on 54 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Finding some depth behind Nikola Jokic can't be a bad way to approach the NBA Draft with this late first-round pick. Jokic is still in the prime of his career but could the Nuggets could very much benefit from some added depth in the frontcourt. Holmes could be part of that answer moving forward for Denver.