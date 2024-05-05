NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
3. Toronto Raptors - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
As the Toronto Raptors continue to lean into the retooling of their roster, which was jumpstarted by the trades of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby just before this past year's NBA Trade Deadline, this is a team that will have some flexibility heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. Especially considering they're likely going to be selecting near the top. In this simulated lottery, the Raptors jump into No. 3 and could consider taking one of the best two-way guards in this draft class. Reed Sheppard, who rocketed up draft boards this season, could very well be in play for a Raptors team that is still trying to solidify their backcourt.
Without clarity on the future of Gary Trent Jr., Sheppard is a ready-to-play prospect that could make some sense. If Sheppard has an impressive showing in individual pre-workouts, there's no doubt in my mind that he could wind up being selected in the top 5.
The question is, with somewhat of a limited ceiling, would the Raptors want to use this No. 3 overall pick on a player who may not have much top-level star potential?