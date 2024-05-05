NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
30. Boston Celtics - Mark Sears, G, Alabama
The Boston Celtics could very much be coming off an NBA Championship when making this No. 30 overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. At this point, with much of the roster set to return next season, the Celtics will be looking to add depth to their core. One prospect that could make sense as a fit with the final pick in the first round is Mark Sears. Depending on how he looks in individual workouts, Sears is a player who likely will be able to solidify himself as a first-round pick, even if he is the final selection.
For a team like the Celtics to snag him at No. 30, he could be considered one of the bigger steals in the NBA Draft. Because of his size and offensive skill set, he's drawn some natural comparisons to Jalen Brunson. However, that may be a bit of an unfair hill for him to climb as he makes the jump to the NBA level.
In short, Sears will have the chance to be an effective player at the next level. And if he were to land on a team like the Celtics, he'd be placed in an even better position to succeed.