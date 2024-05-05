NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
6. Portland Trail Blazers - Cody Williams, F, Colorado
The Portland Trail Blazers have some pretty big decisions to make regarding their future this offseason, mostly surrounding Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant. With another projected top-10 pick, the Blazers will look to add another potential foundational piece to their puzzle. One prospect that would seemingly be a perfect fit for the team on the wing is Cody Williams. Because of his natural skill set, Williams is a player that would seemingly fit on any team. Especially one like the Blazers, who already have a couple of dominant ball-handlers in place, Williams would make even more sense as a selection.
Williams is going to immediatley translate as a 3-and-D project with the potential to grow into a bigger role on the offensive end. While he may not have a super high ceiling, Williams still has room to grow as a player.
If the Blazers are looking for team fit, Williams would be an ideal selection at this point in the top 10. He's a player the team could just slide into a rotational role right away.