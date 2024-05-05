NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
8. Memphis Grizzlies - Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
It'll be interesting to see how the Memphis Grizzlies elect to tackle the NBA offseason considering they're coming off a year to forget. However, with a projected top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, this is a team that will have the ability to add a potential difference-maker with this selection. One prospect that makes a ton of sense for the Grizzlies, who will be looking to retool or reload around Ja Morant this summer, is Donovan Clingan.
As a true seven-footer, Clingan showed the ability to be a defensive anchor during his time at UCONN and even flashed the ability to have a growing offensive skill set around the basket. Clingan is far from a polished offensive prospect, but his ability and difference-making skill set on the defensive end of the floor are enough to cement his status as a top-10 pick in this year's class.
After trading away Steven Adams, and with the uncertainty that revolves around the future of their frontcourt, Clingan could be considered a safe and smart selection for the Grizzlies.