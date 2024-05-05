NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
9. Utah Jazz - Dalton Knecht, G/F, Tennessee
As one of the most dynamic players in college basketball this past season, it would be somewhat strange if Dalton Knecht didn't find his way to be selected in the lottery of this year's NBA Draft. However, because of the uncertainty that revolves around his athleticism and defensive prowess, there are real questions as to what type of player he'll be able to translate to at the next level. If Knecht can prove that he can be more than just a three-point specialist, there's a chance that he can emerge as one of the better players from this year's class. That said, that's certainly considered a "big if."
Naturally, there's going to be some concerns about taking him too high. But for a team like the Jazz, at this point in the top 10, he could be viewed as a worthy gamble. With Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler as an established young core, Knecht could be an intriguing piece to add this offseason.
At this point in the NBA Draft, especially one in a down year for prospects, there aren't many certainties. Knecht could be a worthy gamble with some of the bigger names with higher ceilings already off the board.