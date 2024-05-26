NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
11. Detroit Pistons (via simulated trade with Chicago) - Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite
After making a simulated trade with the Chicago Bulls to drop a few spots in the 2024 NBA Draft, partly in exchange for Zach LaVine, the Detroit Pistons will go on the clock at No. 11 in an attempt to find more help on the wing. One particular prospect that could make sense for the Pistons at this point in the first round is Ron Holland. Even though he left a bit to be desired during this past season, Holland is the type of two-way prospect that couldn't end up blossoming at the NBA level.
If nothing else, Holland does have some promise as a 3-and-D specialist at the next level. And if Holland does end up blossoming on the offensive end of the floor, he can be so much more than that. I wouldn't put it past Holland to emerge as one of the prospects taken outside the top five that could end up developing into a future star.
And for the Pistons, this is exactly the type of long-term potential that they need to be looking for no matter where they pick in the first round.