NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston) - Tidjane Salaun, F, France
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be sitting in an interesting position heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. Logically, this is a team that should be preparing to make a big splash move this offseason. That means perhaps packaging a few of their future first-round picks together in an attempt to land a veteran star player that could help this team take another step forward next season. If there's one thing we learned about the Thunder this year, it's that they are on the precipice of something great.
And one strong All-Star level piece could be exactly what this team needs to emerge next season as a real championship contender in the Western Conference. If the Thunder doesn't trade, this particular pick, Tidjane Salaun is a long-term project that could pay dividends for this team down the road.
As one of the prospects with the highest ceiling in this year's draft class, Salaun is a player who could end up rising up draft boards over the final few weeks before the draft because of his natural skill set and high ceiling. A team like the Thunder could offer him a best-case scenario considering he could develop behind the scenes before he's thrusted into a contributing role.