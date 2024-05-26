NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
13. Sacramento Kings - Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
The Sacramento Kings have some big decisions to make this offseason. For a team that has lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs and back-to-back years, the Kings almost have to make an upgrade to their roster at some point this offseason. With the 13th pick in the NBA Draft, Ja'Kobe Walter could emerge as a potential fit for the team moving forward. Especially concerning that there remains much uncertainty revolving around Malik Monk's upcoming free agency decision.
If the Kings aren't able to re-sign Monk as they would like to, adding a player like Walter could make a ton of sense for Sacramento. Walter may not have the star potential that some of the other players have in this draft class, but he is a promising offensive player who could develop into a consistent bench contributor down the road.
The big question for Walter is how NBA-ready he is right now and whether he would offer any substance to the Kings during his rookie season?