NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State) - Devin Carter, G, Providence
With a second first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers could go several different ways with this late lottery selection. However, there's one player that could help the team this season. And that's Devin Carter. As one of the most productive players in college basketball last season and also one of the most experienced prospects that could be taken in the lottery, Carter could emerge as a prospect that pays dividends sooner rather than later for the Blazers.
He may not have a high ceiling, but Carter could prove to be just the experienced talent that Portland could be looking for at this point in the first round.
At the same time, there's still a chance that the Blazers end up trading this pick because of the lack of depth in this year's NBA Draft class and due to the fact that the Blazers already have a top-10 pick, but nothing is off the table for Portland as they had into the first full offseason of the rebuild. Carter could also help in the event that Scoot Henderson doesn't make the jump that perhaps the team believes he could make next season.