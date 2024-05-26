NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
15. Miami Heat - Jared McCain, G, Duke
For a team that is hoping to make some big moves this offseason, the Miami Heat will head into the 2024 NBA Draft with the priority of trying to find another diamond in the rough. With this No. 15 overall selection, Jarred McCain could make a ton of sense for a team like the Heat. As he continues to rise up NBA Draft boards, McCain remains one of the best three-point shooters in this year's draft class.
Of course, the big question is whether or not he can develop any emerge as something greater than just that. If he can, he could prove to be a valuable prospect for the Heat moving forward. For a team that has one of the best developmental programs in the league, McCain could land in an ideal scenario for himself as he looks to make the seamless transition to the NBA.
For Miami, there's no guarantee that they would be selecting McCain to keep him on the roster for long. As a team that is looking to add an All-Star talent via trade this summer, McCain could be selected and then flipped before we know it.