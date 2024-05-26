NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
16. Philadelphia 76ers - Tristan Da Silva, F, Colorado
The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping this NBA offseason results in acquiring a star-level talent. And they could very well end up using this draft pick as bait to acquire a big fish. However, they could also use this draft pick to help surround their new big 3 with the necessary depth they'll need to compete for a championship. One prospect who does translate as one that could potentially help a team as soon as he steps onto an NBA court is Tristan Da Silva. TDS is the type of do-it-all prospect that every team needs off the bench.
The one glowing trait that he carries that has spread like wildfire during the pre-draft process is the fact that TDS can fit into almost every system. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective and has the potential to be a versatile defender at the next level. While TDS does leave a bit to be desired as a high-ceiling prospect, he's a player that should find ease in settling into a contributor role in the NBA.
If the Sixers are looking for a player that could contribute this season, there may not be many better options than TDS at this point in the first round.