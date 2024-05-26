NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers) - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
There's still much to be decided about whether the Los Angeles Lakers will keep this pick or if it will go to the New Orleans Pelicans. At least for now, let's assume this is a pick that the Pelicans will have heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. At No. 17, with the talent pool beginning to shallow up a bit, this is where a prospect such as Zach Edey could enter the picture. Even though he's emerged as one the most polarizing prospects in this year's draft class, there's likely a good chance he ends up being taken at some point in the top 20.
From a roster-building standpoint, Edey would make sense for the Pelicans as the whispers begin to grow louder and louder about the possibility of Jonas Valanciunas leaving in free agency this summer. If that does end up happening, the Pelicans will have a clear need in the frontcourt. That's where this selection could make even more sense.
And let's be frank; for as dominant and productive as Edey was during his final two seasons in college, it would be outrageous for him not to get a real shot to prove his value and worth as he makes the jump to the NBA.