NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
18. Orlando Magic - Isaiah Collier, G, USC
Taking a big successful step forward this past season, the Orlando Magic are set up for an aggressive offseason. There's a path in which the Magic are able to improve the roster this summer to the point where they could emerge next season as one of the favorites to make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. That aggressiveness could begin at the NBA Draft. Orlando trading this pick is not off the table but if they do want to take a flier on a high-ceiling prospect, Isaiah Collier could be a fit for the team at No. 18.
Collier had his ups and downs this past season at USC but isn't expected to be selected in the lottery. Collier is an interesting prospect because he may not be a lottery candidate but he certainly has lottery talent. If Collier was consistently better and played for a more accomplished team, there's no question in my mind that he'd be mocked much higher.
Nevertheless, that could work to the Magic's benefit. Orlando has a clear need in the backcourt and while most expect them to address that either via trade or through free agency, it wouldn't hurt to take a chance on a prospect such as Collier.