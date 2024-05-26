NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
19. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana) - Kyle Filipowski, F/C, Duke
The Toronto Raptors will head into the NBA offseason and 2024 NBA Draft with the priority of landing pieces that would fit next to their established core of Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. At this point, the Raptors are still in the very early stages of figuring out exactly what their future is eventually going to look like. Nevertheless, one potential fit for the team moving forward with this selection could be Kyle Filipowski. Having somewhat of a polarizing career at Duke, Filipowski could be an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on as he makes the jump to the NBA.
On paper, Filipowski could be a contributor right away. He has two years of college experience under his belt and proved to be quite productive during his time with the Blue Devils. He has some limitations on the defensive end of the floor but does enough offensively that he can be a valuable building block for a team like the Raptors moving forward.
For the concerns about whether he can keep pace with the NBA game, Filipowski does have an offensive skill set that fits the modern big. He may not translate as a star at the next level but he should be able to carve out a nice contributing role as he continues to hone his game.