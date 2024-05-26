NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
2. Washington Wizards - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
There's a case to be made that the 2024 NBA Draft officially won't begin until the Washington Wizards go on the clock. Because there's a growing overwhelming belief that Alex Sarr is going to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, the Wizards do hold all control in how the rest of the top 5 will go. In this specific mock, the Wizards are going to take a shot on Zaccharie Risacher as a prospect. As a high-ceiling versatile player, Risacher is the type of prospect who could end up paying huge dividends for this team down the road.
Even though Risacher has become somewhat of a polarizing figure in this year's draft class, he's the type of player who has shown enough on both ends of the floor where he could seemingly contribute right away on a small level.
Because of the abilities that he's shown on the floor, he's arguably the ideal high-risk, high-reward prospect that a team is going to be willing to take a flier on very high in this draft. Even though Washington has to get this pick right, his potential could be viewed as too good to pass up in this specific draft class.