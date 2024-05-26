NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
22. Phoenix Suns - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
This selection is going to prove to be one of the most important decisions that the Phoenix Suns will have to make this summer. With this emerging as arguably the team's best shot at adding premier talent, even in the way of a "weak" draft, the Suns can't afford to miss here. One potential prospect that could offer some promise is defensive-minded center Yves Missi. As a team that often struggled on the defensive end of the floor, Missi could be a natural fit for the team. He'd be able to earn a role immediately due to his prowess on the defensive end of the floor and could have promise as a raw offensive player too.
Missi may not play a huge role for the Suns immediately but is a talented enough of a prospect that he could seemingly emerge as a starter for the team by the end of the season if he develops as many believe he can.
There are big questions about his offensive skill set but with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal handling those duties, that wouldn't be a huge ask in those respects for Missi.