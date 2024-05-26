NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
25. New York Knicks - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
With this second pick, which will come right after they make their first selection, the New York Knicks could take a prospect who's a bit more prepared to contribute to the team. This is not to say that Kel'el Ware is going to be day 1 contributor but he certainly has a bit more experience under his belt and a skill set in which he could be ready to play sooner than most prospects selected at this point in the first round. Plus, with the uncertainty that revolves around Isaiah Hartenstein's free agency and the future of Mitchell Robinson (who can't seem to remain healthy), Ware could offer some insurance in the frontcourt.
As a rim-protecting center that has some intriguing athleticism and the ability to stretch opposing defenses to the 3-point line, Ware fits right into what teams are looking for in a modern big man.
If he can quickly get used to the speed and quickness of the NBA, there's a chance that Ware could emerge as a backup option for the Knicks at the center position if it's needed heading into next season.