NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
27. Minnesota Timberwolves - Bobi Klintman, F, NBL
Because of the success that they've experienced throughout their postseason run, it's going to be increasingly interesting to see how the Minnesota Timberwolves end up approaching the NBA offseason. And it all begins with this No. 27 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The safe play for the Wolves is to likely add to their wing depth. And by taking a flier on Bobi Klintman, that's exactly what Minnesota would be doing with this selection. As a prospect who translates as a two-way wing with great size and athleticism, Klintman is an intriguing option for any team late in the first round.
Klintman's mystery as a prospect could be an appealing trait for contending teams that will be looking for diamonds in the rough at this point in the NBA Draft. The Wolves would be smart to take a flier on Klintman who has one of the biggest upsides (if he can hit his ceiling) of any prospect in the running this late in the draft.
The Wolves don't need a prospect that's going to "save the franchise" anymore. They already have that in Anthony Edwards. Now it's time to build around him. Klintman could help the Wolves do that moving forward.