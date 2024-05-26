NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
28. Denver Nuggets - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
After losing in a somewhat surprising fashion at the hands of the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Denver Nuggets will head into the offseason with work to be done. They'll have to find a way to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who will have the ability to test free agency, while also trying to upgrade the roster in other ways. The No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could give them their first opportunity to do so. One prospect that could help on the wing is Ryan Dunn, a versatile forward out of Virginia.
As a prospect that many believe to be the best defensive wing in this year's draft class, Dunn could be a valued option for the Nuggets. Adding a defensive-minded wing is never a bad option and with the chance that KCP could leave in free agency, this is a move that could make even more sense for the team on various fronts.
Dunn leaves much to be desired as an offensive weapon as he makes the jump to the NBA but he's the type of player that could thrive in a specific role for the Nuggets in a couple of years.