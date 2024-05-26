NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC) - Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois
After taking a playmaking guard with their first selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz could look to go in another direction with the No. 29 overall pick. Terrence Shannon Jr. is a prospect that likely did enough to cement his status as a first-round pick and he barely finds his way into one by being selected here by the Jazz. Having his moments throughout his senior season at Illinois, Shannon has promise as an offensive-minded guard that also has promise as a secondary playmaker.
With good size and production, the big questions surround his ability to be able to emerge as a versatile defender for his position. If he can hold his own on the defensive end of the floor against NBA wings, there's no question that he's a good enough offensive player that he could find a strong role at the next level.
But that's an awfully big question to ask. Additionally, he's going to be 24 years old by the time he makes his NBA debut. That is another reason why he could take a tumble down the first-round board.