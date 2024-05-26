NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
3. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
Entering the 2024 NBA Draft with the third overall pick is a gift that the Houston Rockets were given at the NBA Draft Lottery. It'll be interesting to see how the Rockets intend to approach the selection, especially considering that they have high hopes of making another win move this offseason. In the end, whoever is selected with this pick could end up being on the trade block before the start of the season. Nevertheless, let's assume that the Rockets are going to make this pick with the intention of keeping it.
Rob Dillingham is a prospect that could make some sense for Houston as a scorer off the bench. Because of the team's long-term uncertainty in the backcourt, it wouldn't be that surprising if Houston elected to take a flyer on a player like Dillingham.
This is a move that would also make even more sense if there is any doubt about Jalen Green's long-term potential with the Rockets. Dillingham gives Houston some much-needed insurance in the backcourt in the event that they do end up making another splash movie trade this summer.