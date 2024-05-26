NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
30. Boston Celtics - Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette
There's a very good chance that the Boston Celtics will enter the 2024 NBA Draft fresh of winning an NBA Championship. If that does end up happening, the Celtics will likely use this No. 30 overall selection in an attempt to continue to add depth to the roster. One prospect that could make sense for the Celtics at this point in the first round is Tyler Kolek, a lead guard prospect out of Marquette.
It was night and day difference for Marquette's offense when Kolek was on the floor and when he wasn't. The hope is that the Celtics could continue to develop Kolek's skill set and leadership traits as he makes the jump to the NBA. Boston could be a great situation for Kolek considering he'd be able to simply play a role for the team.
In Boston, Kolek won't have to emerge as a savior or a huge contributor right away. At the same time, with the uncertainty regarding a player like Derrick White or even the depth behind Jrue Holiday, Kolek could emerge as a key contributor down the road for the team.