NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
5. Chicago Bulls (via simulated trade with Detroit) - Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite
The Chicago Bulls are selecting No. 5 overall after the simulated trade involving Zach LaVine. With this move, the Bulls are able to move up a few spots with the intention of using this pick to take a flier on a high-ceiling player. Matas Buzelis could be just that for the Bulls as they look for a new face of the franchise to begin to build around. Buzelis can seemingly play anywhere on the floor due to his size and playmaking ability. He's also improved his 3-point jump shot this season which should help his overall trade value in hammering home his potential at the next level.
At 6-foot-11, Buzelis could emerge as a point-forward with the ability to be a secondary scoring threat on the floor. Because most NBA Draft scouts don't know exactly the type of player that Buzelis could eventually develop into, it makes him that much more valuable as a prospect.
Part of the attraction to Buzelis as a prospect is the unknown. If Buzelis does hit his ceiling, there's no question he could emerge as a star in the NBA. Because of that potential, the Bulls shouldn't be afraid to pull the trigger with this selection.