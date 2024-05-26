NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
7. Portland Trail Blazers - Cody Williams, F, Colorado
The Portland Trail Blazers took a huge tumble down the board at the NBA Draft Lottery and will need to make lemonade out of lemons. That could prove to be difficult in a "weak" draft, but the Blazers will attempt to make the best out of their current situation. Targeting a sleep prospect such as Cody Williams could prove to be a solid move for Portland. Not only could Williams work as a long-term replacement for Jerami Grant, but he does have the potential to develop into a star in the future.
If Williams can prove that his lack of elite athleticism isn't going to hinder his continued development, the Blazers could hit on a gem here later in the top 10. At worst, the Blazers could be getting a quality 3-and-D wing with this selection. But you'd have to imagine that Portland would be betting on a best-case scenario playing out in which Williams blossoms into a star.
With the addition of another top-10 pick, the Blazers will be on the right track. And if their young core continues to develop, perhaps this team could be a surprise this season in the Western Conference.