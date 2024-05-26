NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
8. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto) - Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee
The noise surrounding the San Antonio Spurs possibly adding a star next to Victor Wembanyama this offseason continues to grow. However, I think San Antonio's moves at the NBA Draft will give us a greater indication of what will end up happening for the Spurs. After landing a potential foundational piece in the backcourt with their first selection, I anticipate there's a good chance the Spurs end up trading this second top-10 pick. But for the sake of this exercise, let's assume that the Spurs make this selection with the intention of keeping this pick. Could Dalton Knecht fit as a potential piece next to Wemby and another star the team could acquire during the offseason?
Knecht is an intriguing piece with some upside as an offensive lightning bolt. But I'd imagine what a team like the Spurs would have to like most about Knecht is the fact that he's the type of prospect that could fit on nearly any team. With Knecht's skill set, he could seemingly play a role in any kind of team build moving forward for the Spurs.
This would be considered a "safe" pick for the Spurs after they took a gamble with their selection with the No. 4 overall pick earlier.