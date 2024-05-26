NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
9. Memphis Grizzlies - Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
In an ideal world, the Memphis Grizzlies would be able to flip the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft for a difference-making contributor next to the current core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane. However, it's hard to imagine that this pick is going to warrant anything of substance on the open market before the draft. Because of that, I believe there's a very good chance that whoever the Grizzlies end up selecting with this pick is going to remain on the roster heading into the start of the NBA season.
At No. 9 with the way the board has fallen, Donovan Clingan is a player that would make a ton of sense for the Grizzlies. After moving on from Steven Adams, Clingan can emerge as the potential next defensive anchor for the team heading into the future. While he may not be ready to contribute a ton offensively during his rookie season, he does have the capabilities to be impactful on the defensive end of the floor.
If the Grizzlies are forced to make and keep this pick, I find a hard time finding a better fit for the team than Clingan.