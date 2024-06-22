NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
In the latest edition of our final full NBA Mock Draft, a surprising new No. 1 prospect emerges to completely shake the top of the board.
Less than one week away, it's impossible to ignore the hype and excitement surrounding the 2024 NBA Draft. Even though this year's draft class has largely been deemed as a "weak" one, there are still plenty of storylines that could end up driving the intrigue surrounding this week.
In what will end up being the last full NBA Mock Draft of the season, we explore how the board could fall if a complete wildcard ends up being selected No. 1 overall.
1. Atlanta Hawks - Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
At a certain point, it may be time to believe the continued hype surrounding the possibility of Donovan Clingan rising all the way to the top and being selected No. 1 overall. In one of the final mock drafts of the NBA Draft season, what would happen if the Atlanta Hawks decided to take Clingan with the No. 1 overall pick? In this article, we'll try to break down how this move by the Hawks will impact the rest of the league.
Mind you, the Hawks taking Clingan means they're not going to blow up their roster and that they could be looking to keep Trae Young or Dejounte Murray on the roster heading into next season. If that's not enough of an offseason stir, the Hawks would also be getting the one prospect that seems to have emerged as one of the darlings of the top 5.