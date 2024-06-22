NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
10. Utah Jazz - Ron Holland, G, G League Ignite
With the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, I would expect the Utah Jazz to get creative with this selection. There's even a chance that the Jazz could look to take somewhat of a gamble with this pick. Looking for more foundational pieces to surround Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen with moving forward, one prospect that could be in play for the team heading into the NBA Draft is Ron Holland. As a player who has risen up draft boards over the last few weeks, Holland has value as a two-way difference-maker who could develop into a star down the line.
Holland has all the tools needed to be a versatile defender at the next level. The big question about Holland's game moving forward revolves around his ability to develop on the offensive end of the floor. If he can emerge as a consistent offensive player, Holland's floor is a 3-and-D contributor. His ceiling could be much higher than that.
And that's what the Jazz would be betting on with this selection. Holland is far from a sure-first prospect but he could be worth the gamble at this point in the NBA Draft.