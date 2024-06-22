NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
11. Chicago Bulls - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
The Chicago Bulls may have huge plans heading into the NBA offseason but executing their bold goals could prove to be a difficult task. Assuming that there's going to be at least some retooling of their roster taking place this offseason, it's safe to say that the Bulls are going to be looking for some added help in the backcourt. With the continued uncertainty revolving around Lonzo Ball, it would be a smart play for the Bulls to look to add a guard at some point in the 2024 NBA Draft. And with the way the board has fallen in this mock draft, Rob Dillingham could be a prospect that emerges on the team's radar.
Dillingham could be viewed as a high-volume scorer coming out of college and the true test for him could fall around his defensive capabilities and whether he can emerge as a more efficient offensive player as he continues to develop.
For a team like the Bulls that will be looking for more foundational pieces for the next era of the franchise, Dillingham could be a fit if they believe he has the star power and potential to develop into a headlining player in the NBA.