NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston) - Devin Carter, G, Providence
Making a run to the Western Conference Semifinals this season after a three-year absence from the NBA Playoffs, there's reason to believe that the Oklahoma City Thunder could be close to a contender for an NBA Championship. Especially considering how well their young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren have developed over the past couple of seasons. It's not outrageous to suggest that the Thunder could be a move or two away from repeating as regular season champions in the West.
While it could prove to be difficult for the Thunder to find a piece at this point in the NBA Draft that could immediately make an impact for the team, there is one experienced prospect that could make sense for OKC. And that's Devin Carter.
As a guard prospect who could work as a complementary player next to SGA, it's easy to see why Carter could be a fit in the backcourt. Even more so if he emerges as a prospect who is more ready to play than perhaps the rest of the league believes.