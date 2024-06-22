NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
13. Sacramento Kings - Jared McCain, G, Duke
After taking a bit of a step back this past season, the Sacramento Kings have to find a way to improve their roster heading into the start of next season. With the way the rest of the Western Conference is quickly improving, there's a very good chance the Kings end up falling behind if they don't make upgrades of their own. In the NBA Draft, it could prove to be difficult to find a hidden gem at No. 13 but it's been done before. One potential prospect that could be of interest to the Kings with finding a diamond in the rough in mind is Jared McCain.
McCain could end up being one of the better pure shooters from this year's draft class and has proven he can be so much more than just a spot-up shooter. That's the gamble that any team would be making if they selected him this high in the first round.
If McCain could prove to be more than just a good shooter, he could end up being one of the steals of the first round. And for a team that could need some help offensively, especially if Malik Monk is lost in free agency, it's easy to see why McCain would make sense as a selection.