NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State) - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
After taking a sizable gamble with their first selection in the first round, it wouldn't be surprising for the Portland Trail Blazers to take another one with this selection. It's been reported that the Blazers could be interested in taking a flier on Zach Edey, one of the most polarizing prospects in this year's draft class. With two picks in the lottery, the Blazers could afford to make this type of move. Edey is an interesting prospect considering he was dominant during his final two years at Purdue. Even though the NBA has moved away from the traditional big man, you can't help but be curious about how Edey's game will translate to the next level.
The Blazers could look to take a chance on Edey, especially with how inconsistent Deandre Ayton looked for the majority of last season. At this point in their build, Portland should be taking as many chances as they can on young talent.
Even though he may not be a fan favorite, Edey deserves a shot to prove himself one way or another. With two picks in the lottery, the Blazers could be one of the teams willing to give him that opportunity.