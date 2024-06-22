NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
15. Miami Heat - Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh
Whether or not a big move is going to be available for the Miami Heat to make this offseason remains to be seen. However, if Miami was truly interested in solving some of their bigger issues heading into the offseason, they'd focus on upgrading on the offensive end of the floor. Taking a flyer on an offensive-minded prospect with the No. 15 overall pick in the NBA Draft would be a sensible route to take. One particular prospect that could make some sense for the Heat at this point in the first round is Carlton Carrington.
As a prospect that translates as a microwave scorer off the bench, Carrington could be of interest to a Heat team that may end up trading Tyler Herro at some point this summer. Even though Herro may not be an ideal fit on the team long-term, Carrington is the type of player that could fill a similar skill set.
I'm not saying that Carrington is a player who could replace Herro in the event of a trade but he is a player that could fill a similar role without the extra baggage of trying to be a leading star player.