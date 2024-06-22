NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
18. Orlando Magic - Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
Heading into the NBA offseason, there's widespread speculation that the Orlando Magic are likely going to target a veteran guard via free agency or trade. Even if they end up pursuing such a move, it would also make sense for the Magic to try to find a pure scoring threat with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. One potential fit at this point in the draft with the way the board has fallen is Ja'Kobe Walter.
Even though he's a guard who does have something to prove as he makes the jump to the NBA, Walter has shown the ability to be a pure scorer during his lone freshman season at Baylor. If the Magic believes that it can continue to develop his impressive raw offensive skill set, it would make sense for Orlando to make this sort of gamble at this point in the first round.
It's far from a certainty that Walter is going to emerge as a consistent contributor for an NBA team right away, but there are some signs that he could potentially help a team offensively off the bench sooner rather than later.