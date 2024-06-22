NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
19. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana) - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
If Nikola Topic is still on the board when the Toronto Raptors go on the clock with the No. 19 pick, they should thank their lucky stars. The Raptors don't necessarily have a huge need at the point guard position, especially under the assumption that they're going to re-sign Immanuel Quickley, but Topic would be an excellent value pick at this point in the NBA Draft. Topic is a completely different type of guard from Quickley, so there could be a fit down the road if both can coexist on the floor together.
Because of the uncertainty that revolves around his partially torn ACL, there's a chance that Topic ends up falling out of the lottery. I'm not sure how far he can fall; that largely depends on what the medicals show about his potential recovery moving forward.
However, there could be a situation that occurs in which Topic is free-falling down the first-round draft board. At that point, it will take one team to take the gamble on him. If the Raptors end up being that team, it could be worth it for them in the long run.