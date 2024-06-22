NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
2. Washington Wizards - Alex Sarr, C, NBL
Simply looking to not make a mistake with this selection, the way the board has fallen in this specific mock draft would be a near-ideal outcome for a team like the Washington Wizards. With the No. 2 overall pick, if Alex Sarr is still on the board, the Wizards would waste little time to turn in their draft card. Sarr should probably be the prospect that should be going No. 1 overall, but he's the exact type of building block that the Wizards need at this point in their rebuild.
There would be no ifs, ands, butts, and no questions about it, the Wizards would emerge as one of the big winners selecting in the top five. Washington wouldn't have the risk of deciding between prospects with the No. 1 overall pick while also getting a great developmental talent.
I'm not sure if Sarr is going to be the next unicorn in the Association, but he certainly has a skill set that a rebuilding team like the Wizards could use. Sarr would be an excellent foundational piece for the Wizards if this is the way the board falls.