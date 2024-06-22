NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
20. Cleveland Cavaliers - Bobi Klintman, F, NBL
As the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to build around their core, finding a potential rotation piece with the No. 20 pick will be the priority heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. One prospect that could make sense for the Cavs is Bobi Klintman, an intriguing 6-foot-8 prospect out of the NBL. Klintman translates as a possible two-way difference-maker at the next level and has some promise due to his physical skill set. If Klintman doesn't make strides on the offensive end of the floor over the next few years in his development, he can always hang his hat on his defensive capabilities. That's what makes him an appealing prospect late in the first round.
Especially for a team like the Cavs, that doesn't have much of a need for a prospect to come in and be a savior on the offensive end of the floor, Klintman could make sense. Even if he does need a year or two of development before he becomes a contributor, this is the type of selection that could pay dividends down the line.
By the time the NBA Draft rolls around, the hope is that Cleveland will have a better picture of what will need to be done this summer.