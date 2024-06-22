NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
21. New Orleans Pelicans (via Milwaukee) - Isaiah Collier, G, USC
The New Orleans Pelicans could be quite active on NBA Draft night, with the possibility that they could end up trading Brandon Ingram. No matter what they end up doing on that front, Isaiah Collier could be a prospect that makes sense for the team as they prepare to make a selection with the No. 21 overall pick. A prospect that left a bit to be desired during his freshman season at USC, after being a top prospect coming out of high school, the hope is that Collier could develop and truly blossom under the tutelage of NBA coaching. It's far from a certainty, but there's a chance that Collier could end up being a better pro.
For one reason or another, it didn't work out for him at USC. But the raw potential is certainly still present in the 6-foot-3 lead guard. If he can find his way to the right situation, there's no question that he could emerge as an interesting name to keep an eye on over the next couple of seasons.
And the Pelicans could be a good spot for Collier. He could learn behind C.J. McCollum and play alongside one of the most dominant frontcourt players in the league in Zion Williamson.