NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
22. Phoenix Suns - Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette
It's no secret that the Phoenix Suns have a big decision to make with the No. 22 overall pick. Looking at their cap sheet and trade assets, this selection could represent the best chance of the team upgrading their roster this summer. Finding a player who can contribute right away could be key to helping this team improve after a disappointing year. One prospect who could fit that role is Tyler Kolek. As one of the more experienced players in this year's NBA Draft, Kolek could be everything that the Suns were missing last season.
Phoenix very much needed a natural point guard, which Kolek is. He was a big reason for Marquette's offensive success last season as he averaged 15 points, eight assists, and five rebounds per game on good shooting percentages. It would be unfair to expect that level of production for Kolek during his rookie season, but if he can be a consistent lead guard next to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, it could make all the difference for the team next season.
Selecting Kolek wouldn't exactly be a "sexy" pick for the Suns, but it may end up being a necessary one.