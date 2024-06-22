NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
23. Milwaukee Bucks (via New Orleans) - Tristan Da Silva, F, Colorado
Heading into the NBA offseason, you'd have to imagine that something has to change for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. After another disappointing first-round exit, the Bucks need to find a way to retool their roster that prevent these issues from happening again. And sure, part of that disappointment can be attributed to injury. However, the front office needs to find a way to add more depth to this roster that seemingly falls apart every time they're not completely healthy. With the No. 23 pick, a prospect like Tristan Da Silva could be in play as one that makes a ton of sense as a fit.
Da Silva may not be a headlining prospect in this year's draft class but he's a versatile player that could fit on nearly every team. For a team like the Bucks, Da Silva could be exactly what this team needs on the wing.
I'm not saying that Da Silva is considered to be the missing piece for the Bucks, but he can certainly add another layer of depth for the team as they look to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with more pieces heading into next season.