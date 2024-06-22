NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
24. New York Knicks (via Dallas) - Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois
With back-to-back first-round picks, I wouldn't be all that surprised if the New York Knicks ended up moving one of these selections. For the sake of this NBA Mock Draft, let's assume they're making picks to keep. With this first decision, Terrence Shannon Jr. could be an interesting fit for the team. As an experienced player with strong offensive tools, Shannon could add some true value in the backcourt. Taking at least some pressure off of Jalen Brunson could help him in the long run and Shannon could be an interesting weapon for the Knicks to invest in off the bench.
While there are questions about whether Shannon can be as impactful in the NBA as he was in college basketball last season, he's proven enough that he deserves a shot to be selected late in the first round.
The Knicks could be a great situation for Shannon considering he'd be able to develop and find his footing at his pace as New York wouldn't need him to be a savior for the team by any means.