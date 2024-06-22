NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
25. New York Knicks - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
With the continued uncertainty that revolves around the center position for the New York Knicks, would it be that surprising if they decided to take a flier on one of the big-man prospects late in the first round? One that could make sense at No. 25 for New York is Yves Missi. As a player who showed plenty of defensive tools during his freshman season at Baylor, Missi emerges as an interesting prospect for a team like the Knicks. With the way the Knicks are built, they don't need a ton from the center position. They need their center to be able to rebound, defend, and fill a defined role. I can't help but wonder if that fits Missi's potential to a T.
If the Knicks do end up losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, they're going to have to look to fill that void either through the draft or free agency. Mitchell Robinson has not proven to be durable over the last couple of seasons and it's made the backup center position all the more important for the team.
If they can't keep Hartenstein in a Knicks uniform, drafting a player like Missi could emerge as the next best thing for the Knicks.