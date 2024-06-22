NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
26. Washington Wizards (via LA) - Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
Looking to take another high-risk, high-reward player at this point in the first round of the NBA Draft, with a second selection, Tyler Smith is a prospect that could come off the board for the Washington Wizards at No. 26. Smith is admittedly an extremely raw prospect and there's a very good chance that he ends up falling into the second round. However, if he does hit his ceiling, he has the chance to be a very good offensive player once he truly develops. He has a ton of work to do on the defensive end of the floor and the hope is that doesn't hinder his career, but Smith is one of the most uniquely talented "bigs" in this year's draft class.
But on a Wizards team that is still in the very early stages of a rebuild, they are one of the few teams that could afford to take a player like Smith. He's going to need time to develop and grow and that's something the Wizards have at their disposal, time.
This is not the type of selection that pays dividends right away, but in 2-3 years, Smith could end up being a consistent contributor for a young team like the Wizards.