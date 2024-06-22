NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
27. Minnesota Timberwolves - Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
After a highly successful season in which they made it to the Western Conference Finals, it'll be interesting to see what the next step looks like for the Minnesota Timberwolves. We may have to wait until the start of free agency to see what the front office has in store but perhaps their selection in the 2024 NBA Draft could give us a hint as to what we can expect from the team during the summer. One prospect that could make sense for the Wolves at this point in the first round is Kyle Filipowski. As a player who has the talent to be selected much higher, snagging Filipowski at No. 27 could be a blessing in disguise for both sides.
Filipowski would be landing in a great situation with the Wolves and would be able to learn behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. He also wouldn't be under a ton of pressure heading into his rookie season.
And with his versatile skill set, it's not outrageous to believe that Filipowski may find himself in a situation where he could contribute something right away for the Wolves.