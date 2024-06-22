NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
4. San Antonio Spurs - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
Heading into the NBA Draft with the intention of finding another core foundational piece that the team can complement Victor Wembanyama with, this is almost an ideal scenario for the San Antonio Spurs. If the Spurs are able to select Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 4 overall pick, it would be a huge win for the team and a colossal mishap for the rest of the league. If the Spurs are able to snag the prospect with arguably the most high-end potential at No. 4, something went wrong at the top of the NBA Draft.
Even though Risacher may not be ready to play big minutes in the NBA this season, he's the type of player who can develop into a dangerous building piece for the Spurs moving forward. In 2-3 years, there's a chance that the duo of Risacher and Wemby could emerge as the league's next great 1-2 punch in the Western Conference.
That said, it would take a lot for Risacher to fall to the Spurs at No. 4. If it were to happen, San Antonio would leave the NBA Draft as happy campers.