NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
6. Charlotte Hornets - Matas Buzelis, G, G League Ignite
The Charlotte Hornets have one of the most intriguing cores in the Eastern Conference. Depending on what you think of LaMelo Ball, there's an argument to be made that Charlotte has a solid foundation of young players to build around. One prospect who could be a solid addition to Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams is Matas Buzelis. While he does struggle with consistency on both ends of the floor, Buzelis has the skill set and frame that shouts star potential in the NBA.
If Charlotte can be patient with Buzelis and allow him to develop over the next few seasons, there's a chance that he will emerge as an ideal running mate alongside Ball and Miller. The Hornets could be an ideal landing spot for a prospect such as Buzelis, who's going to need time to develop.
With the Hornets, there would be no rush or much pressure on him as he makes the transition to the NBA. And if he's closer to contributing to an NBA team than many scouts realize, the Hornets could be stepping away from the NBA Draft with a real steal.