NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, a new No. 1 prospect emerges and the Chicago Bulls find their next face of the franchise.
As we get deeper into the college basketball season, the 2024 NBA Draft inches closer and closer. Many consider this year's draft class as somewhat of an underwhelming one but there are still quality prospects on paper that could seemingly develop into future stars in the Association. That's the beauty of the NBA Draft; it's more of an unknown than not.
Over the next couple of months, we're going to find out more and more about this year's draft class. While there remains much uncertainty at the top, there is also still very much to unwrap of what we know so far of this year's crop of prospects.
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, there's a new No. 1 prospect and we highlight the Chicago Bulls as they attempt to find a new face of the franchise.
1. Detroit Pistons Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite
Amid a historic 26-game losing streak, the Detroit Pistons need all the help they can get. Heading into the offseason, this is a team that is going to have to take a hard look in the mirror and identify what isn't working. On paper, the Pistons should be better than a two-win team at this point in the season. For one reason or another, they've been historically bad.
In most eyes, Matas Buzelis is beginning to rise back up in recent mock drafts. I believe he could be exactly what the Pistons need to rejuvenize their build. Buzelis is an offensive wizard who has some questions about his game on the defensive end of the floor. He's a player the Pistons should take a gamble on in hopes he could emerge as a franchise anchor in their next build.